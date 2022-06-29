SEC schedule set for Gamecock men’s basketball in 2022-23 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Conference opponents for the upcoming men’s basketball season were announced on Wednesday morning by the league office.

The Gamecocks will have home and away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Carolina will travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and will play host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena.

Times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.