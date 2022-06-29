Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to officially retire Thursday at noon
By Devin Dwyer
ABC NEWS– Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he will officially step down from the bench at noon on Thursday, relinquishing his duty as a justice and clearing the way for the swearing in of the nation’s first Black female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden, dated Wednesday.