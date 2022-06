Columbia PD investigating death of man found on Gregg Street as a homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says the death of a man found on Gregg Street last weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, a citizen called 911 after making the discovery at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Information is limited at this time.

If you have know anything about this incident, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.