DOJ: Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a 42-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and possessing a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking.

In July 2019, authorities say Norris L. Bond was driving an Audi which a member of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on. Deputies say a search of the vehicle uncovered bags of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, along with a 9 mm pistol. Additionally, authorities say Bond was moving around in the back of the patrol car while he was being transported. After being pulled out, officials say they found a torn bag of suspected cocaine where he was sitting.

According to officials, lab tests showed that he had 63 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of crack cocaine.

Investigators say they learned that Bond was in a multi-year conspiracy to sell drugs in the Columbia area.

Bond was sentenced to 144 months in prison, followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.