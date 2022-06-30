RCSD: Car chase ending in Blythewood leads to arrest of 24-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 24-year-old faces drug and weapon charges after he led deputies on a car chase through Northeast Richland County. Deputies say Isaiah Burns is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of Burns around 4:30 p.m., but he led them on a pursuit that eventually ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, with Burns striking another vehicle.

According to authorities, both Burns and another individual were taken to the hospital for treatment. Burns will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking, according to RCSD.