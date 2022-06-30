SCDEW reports uptick in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a slight uptick in the number of South Carolinians that filed for first time unemployment insurance benefits last week. From June 19-25, SCDEW says 1,889 claims were filed, an increase from the 1,846 reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 6,911 claimants received an average benefit of $285.71.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,642,369,438.79 to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.