USGS on the string of recent earthquakes recorded near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey is reacting to the numerous earthquakes in Elgin over the last few days. USGS says scientists are trying to figure out what is causing these earthquakes by deploying portable seismometers to collect more data.

It is unlikely these earthquakes are related to the region of seismicity associated with the great 1886 Charleston earthquake. Additionally, there are no oil or gas operations in the crystalline rocks where these earthquakes occur, so they are not related oil and gas production. — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 29, 2022

State emergency management officials say we do have a lot of fault lines that go throughout South Carolina.