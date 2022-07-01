Cayce PD looking for man accused of assaulting his wife

Kevin Yonson Image: City of Cayce Police Department - Facebook

Black Hummer Image: City of Cayce Police Department - Facebook

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say they are searching for a man accused of assaulting his wife and trying to force her vehicle off the road.

On June 18, police say 34-year-old Kevin Yonson assaulted his wife

On June 23, authorities say Yonson slashed one of his wife’s tires and he was seen in a black Hummer, chasing his wife’s vehicle near a gas station on Charleston Highway and Frink Street. Police say he forced her vehicle into oncoming traffic and tried to force her off the road.

Yonson is also accused of domestic violence.

His South Carolina vehicle tag is “SIA147.” Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.