Consumer News: DHEC donates fresh produce to Palmetto Place Children’s Center, how to save a few bucks while firing up the grill this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local children’s center got a donation of some fresh produce from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday. The Palmetto Place Children’s Center cares for children who have faced abuse, abandonment, neglect or are homeless. DHEC says the purpose of their “Community Demonstration Garden” is to show communities in food deserts across the state how to grow their own fresh foods for easier access to fruits and vegetables. All the food produced by DHEC’s garden is donated to local charities.

ABC NEWS– How can you fire up the savings as you fire up the grill for the big Fourth of July weekend? ABC’s Becky Worley has some new ways to save on your BBQ blowout while showing your patriotic pride.