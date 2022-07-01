ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past.

Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars.

“It really just started out as a hobby, and now it’s just our life. My whole life has always been the drive-in,” said Kristen Boaz, employee at Big Mo Drive-In Theater.

Her parents bought the closed Big-Mo Drive In Theater in 1999. It has remained popular with those across the area.

“Most of the people we get are either from August or Columbia, but I’ve met people who are from Alaska who are visiting family,” Boaz said. “It’s really cool to meet people from all over whenever they come out here.”

It’s one of those places where people visit and then come back to show friends and family.

“It’s a wonderful place to come. Great entertainment. It has a park and concession stand. You can’t beat it,” said South Carolina resident Tara Sanborn.

“I’ve been to a real movie theater inside before, but not one outside,” said Elizabeth Russell, a first-time guest at the drive-in.

At the gate, you buy your ticket and then pick a screen to watch.

“The movie comes through your car radio. You can sit in your car or outside with chair and blankets,” Boaz said. “It’s just a really good time.”

Back in the 1950s, more than 70 drive-in movie theaters could be found across the Palmetto State. Today, only three exist in all of South Carolina.

“I’ve been coming here since I was kid. It’s such an awesome family experience,” said drive-in regular Hannah Gallagher. “You can come with friends or family. It’s great for any age and it’s timeless. It’s like a step back in time. You have the radio and are sitting outside your car watching a movie outside.”

You get two movies for the price of one, something that has one first-timer really excited.

“If I can stay up for both parts of the Minions movie on the big screen,” Russell said.

The Big Mo always has new movies which makes the drive out to Monetta more than worth your time.

Boaz says all the work is worth her Friday night as well.

“Being able to introduce it to my peers and friends who have never heard of drive-ins before and carry on that legacy,” Boaz concluded.