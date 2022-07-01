President Biden meets with Democratic governors to discuss the protection of abortion rights

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden met virtually with several Democratic governors to go over options in protecting abortion rights, while encouraging other leaders to follow suit. The president admits his plan to suspend Senate filibuster rules to pass an abortion rights bill is unlikely to happen with two moderate Democrats pushing back, but he said there is another path forward.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest.

