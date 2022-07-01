ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midlands felt more earthquakes this morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.5 magnitude quake near Elgin before 6 a.m.

With this latest earthquake, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there have been at least 45 earthquakes in the Lugoff-Elgin area since December 2021.

According to SCEMD, geologists studying the quakes in Kershaw believe this may be the longest period of successive earthquake activity in the state’s recorded history.

The USGS said scientists are trying to find a cause by deploying portable seismometers to collect data.

Hours later, USGS reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake 3.5 miles from Elgin at 8:46 a.m.

For tips on how to stay safe during an earthquake, click here to access SCEMD’s Earthquake Guide.