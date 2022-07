COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade.

It begins Saturday, July 2 in downtown Camden at 10 a.m., with activities in front of Camden City Hall. You can watch the parade by parking on Rutledge Street. The event is free.