Man and woman arrested, man accused of hitting 2-year-old child multiple times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people are facing charges following a public incident that involved hitting a child.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Nasir Hawkins, 23, and Lashana Kirkland, 23, are each charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The incident happened on Friday, July 1st at around 1:30 p.m. on 7910 Two Notch Rd. Deputies received reports of a man hitting a child.

Investigators say several witnesses reported seeing Hawkins grab the 2-year-old child by the hair and strike him multiple times with his hands while Kirkland stood by and did not intervene.

Hawkins and Kirkland were arrested on scene and both taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was taken into DSS custody.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim was not released.

