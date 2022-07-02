Study ranks SC as one of the deadliest states for Fourth of July travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new study says South Carolina is one of the deadliest states for traveling during the July Fourth holiday.

According to the car insurance savings app, Jerry, the Palmetto State has the third highest death toll per capita of 100,000 people with 12.99 deaths. It’s behind Tennessee and Virginia.

The study found speeding or drunk driving causes more than half of fatal crashes. It also says the safest time to drive during the July Fourth holiday is between 10 and 11 a.m., with the worst time between 9 and 10 p.m.