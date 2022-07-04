Tyler retains the GMC Hot Dog Champion, clenching 4th victory over worthy competition

The Annual GMC 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is in the books, and a clear winner was crowned

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Once again, the competition was stout, but was no match for the speed eating prowess of Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan.

Each 4th of July, Good Morning Columbia hosts a hot dog eating contest, celebrating America’s birthday by devouring the arguably most American food of them all, and 2022 was the best yet. Tyler, Lindsay, Curtis, and Floor Director Victor were joined by Greedy Rascal’s Brandon Johnson for the early morning dog feast.

Over the course of two minutes, which as it turns out is a lifetime when devouring dogs, the one true reigning Champion, Tyler Ryan, who until today’s victory was the three-time title holder.