Family and friends remember Trinity Sanders, ask for answers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One year ago, 19-year-old Trinity Sanders was shot and killed in southeast Columbia.

Columbia Police is still looking for a suspect who could have committed the crime.

“It’s still heartbreaking for her to not be here with me smiling, talking and getting our nails done. Of course, one of the hardest parts is not knowing who actually killed her. That’s the most horrifying thing of it all,” said Sanders’ mother, Latechia Thompson.

Thompson remembers first hearing the news about her daughter.

“When they came to my house at 7 o’clock, I just knew something was wrong,” she said. “I already knew in my heart. I just didn’t want to believe it.”

Sanders was shot and killed in the 200 block of Musgroves Mill Lane and her family is still looking for answers. There’s up to a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

“Of course I have speculation. I can’t say it on the news but I have things on my mind,” Thompson said. “City of Columbia is working on it. I reach out to them if I have any questions. They’re trying their hardest, we just need the community’s help. Police can’t resolve these cases on their own. Nine times out of ten, the community is what solves these cases. We all know that.”

To mark the one year anniversary of Sanders’ passing, friends and family released purple balloons. Thompson says the support of others has helped her bear the burden of losing her daughter.

“I do feel good when people reach out to me and say ‘Hey, do you need anything?’ Just having a person to check on me means a lot,” Sanders’ mother said.



Those present on Garners Ferry Road say they remember a wonderful young lady who had dreams of a great future.

“Everyone says she has the most amazing smile. She was so sweet and a joy to be around,” Thompson said. “She was getting ready to go to nursing school to be a pediatric nurse. She was very excited about that, but her life was thrown away by someone.”

If you have any information about Sanders’ death, contact Crimestoppers.