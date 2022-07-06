SCHP: Driver and passenger die in collision on I-95 in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating after a collision on I-95 in Clarendon County left two people dead. Authorities say the collision took place around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 North near mile marker 125.

According to troopers, a 2000 Chevy van went off the right side of the road way, striking several trees.

Investigators say both the driver and front seat passenger of the van were pronounced deceased on the scene.