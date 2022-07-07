Consumer News: Red hot job market appears to be cooling off, less South Carolinians apply for unemployment insurance benefits last week and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The job market doesn’t appear to be cooling off as we continue through the summer. The Labor Department says employers had about 11 million job openings in April. That’s about half a million less than it was in March, when it hit an all time high. When the numbers are broken down, there are roughly two vacancies for every person that applied for work in April. The overall U.S. economy is still more than a million jobs below its peak level from February 2020.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a decrease in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From June 26-July 2, SCDEW says 1,693 first time unemployment insurance claims were filed in the Palmetto State, down from the 1,889 first time claims reported the previous week. Last week, SCDEW says 7,154 claimants received an average benefit of $285.71. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,644,523,708.30 to claimants. To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.

