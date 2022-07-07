CPD announces arrest of man accused of throwing drugs from car window

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An attempted traffic stop in Columbia led to a drug trafficking charge for a man Wednesday. Police say a man is accused of throwing drugs out of a vehicle on Kilbourne Road and Divine Street, when he almost hit a car. Once they stopped the vehicle, investigators say Marshall M. Smith ran but was eventually caught and arrested.

A K9 team recovered the drugs from the road.

Police say Smith is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren. Authorities say he is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $150,000 surety bond.