Shelter in place after fatal wreck & hazmat spill on I77 South in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County firefighters are requesting everyone to shelter in place near the area of a hazmat spill and fatal wreck on I-77 South this morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened before 4 a.m. around Exit 32 when a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material was in a wreck.

Firefighters say everyone within a one-mile radius of the incident and for the Town of Ridgeway should shelter in place.

Highway Patrol says to expect delays as they have two detours.

For South bound traffic, take exit 34 onto SC-34, go right on SC-34 to US 321 and left on US 321 to Blythewood Road and left on Blythewood Road back to I-77 at the 27 mile marker.

For North bound traffic, take exit 27 onto Blythewood Road, go left on Blythewood Road to US 321, go right on US 321 to SC-34 and right on SC-34 back to I-77 at the 34 mile marker.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say they are providing mutual aid.

This incident remains under investigation.