Food Truck Friday continues in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Food Truck Friday in the Capital City. Food truck vendors were in town as part of the City of Columbia’s effort to showcase great food and great businesses in our city.

An assortment of southern food and Venezuelan food were on Friday’s menu. Carolina Cookin,’ The Arepa Chef and T&A Southern Eats provided customers with some mouthwatering meals.

The food truck owners say they were excited to serve up these delicious meals.

The City of Columbia’s Food Truck Friday will take place again next Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams checked it out Friday morning.