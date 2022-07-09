Deadly shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department a shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police say a man was found shot in the upper body outside in a stairway. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the subjects involved fled from the scene immediately after it occurred.

The investigation is in its early stages and appears to be an isolated event, according to the Lexington Police Department. Apartment complex residents were originally asked to shelter in place but the order has now been lifted.

Detectives believe residents of the apartment complex may have seen or heard what lead up to the shooting or have home security cameras that captured footage of the subjects and the vehicle driven to the complex.

Police are asking witnesses and those who have security footage to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.