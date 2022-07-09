Ride to End Alzheimer’s event this weekend in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Grab your bike and take a trip through the Palmetto State for a good cause in the Ride to End Alzheimer’s event!

The 3 day, 252 mile ride began Friday and runs through Sunday from Simpsonville to Charleston, with some stops in the Midlands.

Curtis spoke with Taylor Wilson of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter about how this journey will help raise funds and awareness for the research, care and support efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

They have a goal to raise $800,000 in this fundraiser.

If you want to register to ride to defeat Alzheimer’s or if you just want to donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.