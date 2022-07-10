City of Columbia and DHEC are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and tests at local parks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine?

The City of Columbia and DHEC are offering COVID-19 vaccinations and tests at area parks.

SC DHEC will be handing out self-administering tests kits and providing vaccinations at each clinic, say officials.

For the month of July, the following clinics will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Thursday, July 14, 2022 | Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 and Thursday, July 21, 2022 | Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 and Thursday, July 28, 2022 | Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue