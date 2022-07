SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his home in Sumter County on Friday, July 8th.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says 81-year-old Stephen Edward Collins of Edgehill Road was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.