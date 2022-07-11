Consumer Update: Prices at the pump are down for fourth week in a row in SC

Fuel experts say South Carolina has among the cheapest gas price averages in the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in South Carolina are seeing a drop at the pump, for the fourth week in a row.

According to GasBuddy, prices have dropped more than 12 cents in the past week, bringing the state’s average to $4.14 a gallon.

That’s down nearly 45 cents in the past month.

Columbia drivers are paying an average $3.97 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Fuel experts say South Carolina has among the cheapest gas price averages in the country.

The national average is also down, it now stands at an average of $4.66 a gallon, says Gas Buddy.