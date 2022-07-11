Local Living: State Museum’s ‘Dog days of Summer’ and more museum happenings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living The South Carolina State Museum is hosting “The Dog Days of Summer”.

Museum officials say they will have special dog-themed shows and events throughout the month, as well as a pet adoption fair and a service animal appreciation day. http://scmuseum.org/

Richland and Lexington County residents can visit the Museum of the Reconstruction Era at the Woodrow Wilson Home.

As part of Historic Columbia’s Free Sundays, admission is FREE for Richland and Lexington County residents with a valid I.D.

Officials say the Museum of the Reconstruction Era is the nation’s only museum dedicated to the post-civil war reconstruction period.

The event is Sunday, July 17th.

You can get a free tour from 1 to 4 pm. You have to bring a valid ID.

For more information, click here https://www.historiccolumbia.org/woodrow-wilson-family-home