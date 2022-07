Preventing Hot Car Deaths

ABC's Faith Abubey tells us about the efforts to stop any more tragedies as many parts of the country face heat waves

ABC NEWS– Preventing hot car deaths.

Experts say one of the dangers of the summer season is weary, stressed, and preoccupied parents all admitting how easy it is to leave a child inside a car.

