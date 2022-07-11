Update: Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting on Colonial Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting off Colonial Drive.

According to police, the man who was shot at a Colonial Drive home Sunday has died.

Columbia Police Department investigators say they continue to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Colonial Drive at approximately 8:00 p.m. on July 10, 2022 for a shots fired call. When they arrived on scene, they found the male with significant injuries to the upper body lying near a vehicle in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased overnight.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the male, who does not reside at the incident location, went to Colonial Drive for a child custody exchange. According to multiple witnesses, the man argued with another man at the home before the shooting occurred. Both men were reportedly armed and fired shots, say police.

Children were home at the time but were not physically injured, say police.