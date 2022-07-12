Alex Murdaugh disbarred from practice of law in SC by Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In an afternoon filing, the South Carolina Supreme Court disbarred Alex Murdaugh Tuesday afternoon.

The following was written in the order.

‘Based on his admitted reprehensible misconduct, we hereby disbar Respondent Richard Alexander Murdaugh from the practice of law in South Carolina.’

Murdaugh was suspended by the Court from the practice of law on September 8, 2021. The Order goes on to say that in the intervening months, respondent has been indicted on more than eighty criminal charges arising from various ongoing investigations.

The order also states, ‘Disbarment is among the most serious sanctions this Court can impose for unethical conduct committed by members of the legal profession. ‘

The order, Tuesday afternoon, comes on the heels of multiple reports that Murdaugh could soon face charges in connection to the June 2021 killings of his late wife Maggie, and his son Paul.

ABC affiliate WCIV confirms SLED met with the Murdaugh family to share the news.

The investigation agency will be pursuing indictments from the State Grand Jury against Murdaugh in connection to the killings, according to the family.