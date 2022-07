DHEC: 13,164 COVID-19 cases reported in weekly update for SC

Weekly COVID-19 update for July 3-9

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting the latest Coronavirus case numbers.

According to DHEC, the weekly COVID-19 update for July 3-9 reported 13,164 new cases. The percent positive was 22.9%.

DHEC reported no new new deaths.

