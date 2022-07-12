Local Living: Cayce Wiffle Ball, plus Blood Drive and Back to School bash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-In our look at Local Living, one local police department is looking to bring the community together with a wiffle ball challenge.

The Cayce Police Department wants you to join its officers for the rescheduled game later this month.

Next Friday, July 22, you can have an evening full of fun, food and friendship from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

It will be held at M Avenue Park located at 400 M Avenue.

According to the Facebook page, if you would like more information about this event please contact Officer Green – 803-542-1484.

The American Red Cross is asking South Carolinians to dive into ‘Shark Week’ and help prevent a blood shortage.

In an effort to increase donations, the American Red Cross and Discovery are teaming up for Shark Week, to encourage donors to give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage. Per Red Cross: To encourage donations throughout the month, all those who come to give July 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Shark Week merchandise package, including: Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddle board

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories Those who come to give July 21-24 will also receive an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt , while supplies last.

And the 27th annual Lexington Community Fun Day Back to school bash will be held next month.

On August the 6 you can head out to Duffie Drive in Lexington from 3 to 8pm for live music and family entertainment…free school supplies…and vendors of course!

Lexington Community Fun Day started with a handful of young mothers wanting to give back to their community and has turned into an annual event to help give school supplies to kids in the community.

The event is free.