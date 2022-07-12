NASA unveils new images from James Webb Telescope

NASA: Telescope captures the deepest images of the universe humans have ever seen

CNN– A new telescope is changing the way humans see the universe!

NASA is releasing the long-awaited new images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA says the James Webb Space Telescope captures the deepest images of the universe humans have ever seen.

The image shows how a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them.

This galaxy cluster is shown as it appeared about four-point-six billion years ago.