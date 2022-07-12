South Carolina State University announces new women’s basketball coach

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO ) — On Tuesday morning, South Carolina State University announced Timothy Eatman the new head coach of it’s women’s basketball team.

Eatman comes to Orangeburg after seven seasons as an assistant coach at Rutgers University.

Eatman has prior head coaching experience at the University of Illinois at Chicago and his alma mater, Talladega College.

During a ceremony Tuesday Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley said, “After an extensive, comprehensive, and efficient national search, during which we had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaching candidates, it became clear to the search committee that Coach Eatman was exactly what we needed in the next leader of our women’s basketball program.”

He replaces former coach Audra Smith who was fired in February according to the Associated Press, a day after she sued the school in federal court alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university.