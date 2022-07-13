City of Columbia set to hold grand opening for new business in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Thursday, the City of Columbia, along with the Vista Guild will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the newest business in the Vista district.

Boku Kitchen and Saloon is set to open its doors. According to City officials, Boku is an Asian and ramen themed restaurant that offers a family friendly atmosphere and fresh dining experience. Their menu includes a wide variety of Asian cuisine including wok dishes, noodles/ramen, soups, salads, and more.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Noon.