Richland Deputy recovering after highway from crash

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department in l0oking into a crash involving one of their deputies. Very few details have been released as this is still the early stages of an investigation. What RCSD was able to tell ABC Columbia News however, is that one of their deputies was involved in the crash that took place Tuesday night along Interstate 20 and Exit 82. Investigators say they are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

Officials say the deputy who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. No word on whether or not other vehicles were involved, but authorities say no other injuries were reported.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.