ABC News report: Ivana Trump, ex wife of former President Trump, has died

ABC NEWS–BREAKING: Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former Pres. Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told

Ivana Trump is survived by three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump in 1977.

The couple divorced in 1992.

The Trump family: “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”