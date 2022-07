Columbia Police search for missing e85 year old Dorothy Weston last seen at a Walmart along Harbison Blvd around 5PM Thursday July 14, 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says a vulnerable elderly woman who was recently reported missing has been found safe.

Authorities say Dorothy Weston, 85 was reported missing after she was last seen around 5pm Thursday at the Walmart located on Harbison Boulevard.

Once again, she was found safe and returned home with her loved ones.