DHEC confirms two more cases of Monkeypox in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC is announcing SC’s third and fourth cases of Monkeypox.

According to the state health agency, there are now four total confirmed cases.

DHEC says they are responding to cases and vaccinating high-risk contacts with a safe FDA-approved vaccine for Monkeypox.

DHEC says that Monkeypox symptoms begin similar to a fever and then rashes with blisters emerge.

In an interview last week, Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist told ABC Columbia News, “I know that people are very alarmed about potentially yet another virus emerging. We do not expect there to be widespread occurrence of monkeypox cases. We want people to know that the general public is at low risk for this,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

She says the virus is not easily spread.

For more information from state health officials on Monkeypox, click here https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/dhec-closely-following-international-monkeypox-outbreak