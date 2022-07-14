Local Living: Pet Adoptions and Prime Time in the Park

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the Richland Blueliners are taking on the Charleston Enforcers for a charity hockey game this weekend.

It is all in honor of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew B. Barr was killed in the line in April at the age of 28.

The charity Hockey game will take place Saturday, July 16t at 4:30pm at the Flight Adventure Park Rink on Broad Stone Road in Irmo.

Admission is free.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18 years old.

This Friday night at Hyatt park there will be a community movie night from 8 to 11pm.

Events will be held every Friday night, through August 19th, according to the City of Columbia.

Columbia Animal Services is continuing its efforts to get animals into a forever home.

The shelter is participating in the annual statewide event, ‘Pick Me SC’.

Now through Saturday July 16 all pet adoptions are free.

For more information on hours and location, click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/adoption/