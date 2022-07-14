Prisma Health offers new imaging technology

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — New imaging technology is now available in Sumter due to Prisma Health’s $3.5 million dollar investment in a new MRI machine at Prisma Health Tuomey hospital

hospital officials say the transition to the updated system was done in two phases in the past year.

In a statement about the new technology, Prisma Imaging Manager Angie Gilley said

“Our patients can now expect a faster, more comfortable and less confining MRI scan that is also more accurate. The new system better accommodates patients’ physical differences, health conditions and needs. We now have fewer re-scans because patients can tolerate it better.”