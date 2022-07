SC Gas prices continue to drop

Average gas price in Columbia $3.95 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news for your wallet at the pump.

Gas prices have dropped again.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Columbia is $3.95 a gallon.

That’s down eleven cents from a week ago.

The National average now stands at $4.63 a gallon.

You can track Gas Buddy prices here https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina/columbia