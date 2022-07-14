South Carolina jobs update

A look at unemployment numbers in SC
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Jobless claims in South Carolina are up.

State employment officials say more than 2,200 South Carolinians are claiming first-time unemployment.
That’s an increase of more than 600 claims from the week before.
Richland County reporting the second highest total of claims this week, according to official data.
More than 996,000 South Carolinians have claimed unemployment since March of 2020. Officials report more than 7,300 are still receiving those benefits.

 

 

