U.S. Lawmakers debate Abortion Bill

Lawmakers calling up a bill to ensure women can cross state lines to get an abortion without consequences

ABC NEWS– Weeks after Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Democratic Senators pushing legislation to protect women’s reproductive rights.

Lawmakers calling up a bill to ensure women can cross state lines to get an abortion without consequences, after a 10 year old rape victim had to seek abortion care in another state.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.