988 Suicide and Mental Health Lifeline Launches Saturday

Starting July 16- when people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Launching Saturday, a new three digit suicide and crisis lifeline will be available for callers nationwide.

By dialing 9-8-8, instead of the previously used ten digit number, free and confidential support will be provided for anyone in distress or experiencing a crisis, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials say when people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.

The national lifeline will be supported by local call centers, including South Carolina’s call center in Greenville.

For more information click here https://988lifeline.org/current-events/the-lifeline-and-988/

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988