A look at falling Gas Prices in SC
Prices at the pump are down again
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to fill up at the pump this weekend?
Gas prices continue to drop.
According to Gas Buddy, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $3.85 a gallon.
The state average is just a little higher at $4.05 a gallon.
South Carolina ranks as one of the cheapest states in the country to fill up.
The National average now stands at $4.57 a gallon.
To track prices you can check out these online sites:
https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina