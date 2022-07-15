Columbia Police search for armed robbery suspect

Armed robbery Suspect wanted by Columbia Police

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Take a good look at this surveillance image. The picture is a little grainy, but the Columbia Police Department is hoping you may recognize something about the man that may help in their search for the armed robbery suspect.

Authorities say the man in the picture is accused of threatening an employee at the Walgreens in the 7400 block of Broad River Road Friday. Officials say during the incident the unknown suspect demanded cash from the worker before leaving the store.

If you have any information that you think might help Columbia police find the man in this image, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.