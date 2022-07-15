June Spending data: U.S. shoppers spent more

CNN– There was a little less penny-pinching in the u-s last month. retail sales increased one-percent in June according to new Commerce Department data, released Friday.

Officials there say consumers purchased nearly $681 Billion dollars worth of goods.

Among the items that turned in big sales, automobiles, gas and groceries.

Declines were reported for other items, including clothing and building materials.

However, this data doesn’t take inflation into account, which means the hike in spending may have been affected by Americans paying more for items.