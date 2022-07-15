Local Living: Laser Lights and Miracle League Columbia

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, registration for the City of Columbia’s Miracle League Fall Baseball season is now open.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department says the baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs.

Games will be held at the Miracle League Field. The Season is set to begin August 20, 2022. https://miracleleaguecolumbia.com/

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Friday Night Laser Lights.

August 19

Doors open at 6 p.m. Shows at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Friday Night Laser Lights at the South Carolina State Museum returns for cosmically cool fun this summer. Enjoy special shows featuring lasers choreographed to iconic music inside the museum’s 55ft digital dome BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium.

For times and ticket information, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/friday-night-laser-lights-3/